Louisville Men's Basketball Moves Up Week 20 AP Top 25

The Cardinals head into the NCAA Tournament having won 21 of their last 23 games

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) handles the ball against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the NCAA Tournament as a top-ten team in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (27-7, 18-2 ACC) garnered 809 points in week 20 of the AP Top 25, rising from No. 13 last week to No. 10 this week.

Louisville heads into the Big Dance with a lot of momentum behind them. Ever since starting the season at 6-5, first-year head coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals have won 21 of their last 23 games, resulting in being the runner-up for both the ACC regular season standings and conference title game.

Next up, the eighth-seeded Cardinals head to Lexington to begin their run in the NCAA Tournament, where a showdown with ninth-seeded Creighton awaits them. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 20 at 12:15 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2024-25 Week 20)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

  1. Duke (1,463 - 49)
  2. Houston (1,394 - 6)
  3. Florida (1,370 - 2)
  4. Auburn (1,291 - 2)
  5. St. John's (1,225)
  6. Tennessee (1,174)
  7. Alabama (1,120)
  8. Michigan State (1,080)
  9. Texas Tech (926)
  10. Louisville (809)
  11. Maryland (764)
  12. Clemson (746)
  13. Wisconsin (732)
  14. Michigan (681)
  15. Iowa State (641)
  16. Memphis (636)
  17. BYU (563)
  18. Kentucky (511)
  19. Texas A&M (457)
  20. Saint Mary's (306)
  21. Arizona (253)
  22. Purdue (227)
  23. Missouri (159)
  24. Gonzaga (151)
  25. Oregon (115)

Others receiving votes:

Drake 107, Marquette 69, UC San Diego 57, Illinois 55, VCU 28, Creighton 28, Mississippi 13, McNeese St. 4, UConn 4, Colorado St. 4, Kansas 3, High Point 3, UCLA 3, Akron 3.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

