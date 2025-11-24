Louisville Men's Basketball Stays Put in Week Four of AP Top 25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might still be have yet to take a loss so far this season, but for now, their standing in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll remains the same
The Cardinals (5-0, 0-0 ACC) garnered 1,201 points in week four of the AP Top 25, staying put at the No. 6 spot in the poll. It remains their highest ranking since they were No. 5 in Week 15 of the 2019-20 season.
In their last time out against the Bearcats, the Cardinals had to overcome a bit of a slow start, but eventually captured a 74-64 win over Cincinnati. Louisville found themselves trailing 15-4 in the first seven minutes and 32-28 at halftime, but out-scored the Bearcats 46-32 in the second half. As a result, UofL is now off to their first 5-0 start to a season since 2019.
Next up, Louisville will return home to the KFC Yum! Center and take on Eastern Michigan. Tip-off against the Eagles is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 4)
*Points in parenthesis - first place votes
1. Purdue (1,509 - 46)
2. Arizona (1,439 - 11)
3. Houston (1,425 - 4)
4. Duke (1,319)
5. UConn (1,208)
6. Louisville (1,201)
7. Michigan (1,080)
8. Alabama (1,070)
9. BYU (1,033)
10. Florida (961)
11. Michigan State (879)
12. Gonzaga (863)
13. Illinois (830)
14. St. John's (743)
15. Iowa State (706)
16. North Carolina (595)
17. Tennessee (495)
18. UCLA (488)
19. Kentucky (394)
20. Texas Tech (319)
21. Auburn (269)
22. Arkansas (260)
23. NC State (214)
24. Vanderbilt (111)
25. Indiana (100)
Others receiving votes:
Wisconsin 45, Kansas 34, Oregon 31, Georgetown 31, Saint Mary's 27, Nebraska 27, Ohio St. 26, Missouri 20, Utah St. 16, Baylor 14, Southern Cal 10, Mississippi 10, Iowa 6, Clemson 6, Santa Clara 3, Creighton 3, Oklahoma St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
