Report: Louisville Adds Appalachian State to 2022-23 Schedule

The Mountaineers are the latest non-conference opponent added to the Cardinals’ schedule next season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Appalachian State to their 2022-23 schedule, and will face them at the KFC Yum! Center, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. A date was not mentioned by Rothstein.

This past season, the Mountaineers posted a 19-15 overall record, while going 12-6 in the Horizon League under third year head coach Dustin Kearns. They missed the NCAA Tournament, NIT and CBI, but participated in The Basketball Classic, falling 80-74 to USC Upstate in their first game of the postseason.

The Cardinals' non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season is starting to take shape. They will host Western Kentucky on Dec. 14 and Bellarmine on a to-be-determined date, as well as travel to Kentucky on New Year's Eve. Louisville will also play three games in Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational, as well as a yet-to-be-announced opponent in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

There's also a chance that Louisville could play Indiana this season. Last month, IU head coach Mike Woodson revealed that he was in talks with Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and the UofL administration about getting a matchup scheduled. Louisville and Indiana are two of the four teams headlining the 2023 Empire Classic.

Last season, Louisville suffered their first losing campaign in over two decades, going 13-19 and mutually separating with head coach Chris Mack midway through the season. The Cardinals hired Payne, a former national champion with Louisville as a player and longtime assistant coach at Kentucky, as their next head coach back on Mar. 18.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

