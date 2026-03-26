Louisville's Brian Kloman Departing for SEC Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More shakeup is coming for head coach Pat Kelsey's staff at the Louisville men's basketball program.

Brian Kloman is departing the Cardinals for a general manager role at Auburn, as first reported by The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman and On3's Joe Tipton, and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.

Kloman is the second UofL staff member to move on following the end of their 2025-26 campaign. Earlier this week, assistant coach Thomas Carr left Louisville for a similar role at Indiana.

Kloman has been with Kelsey for the last 12 seasons, including his first two at Louisville. He served as an assistant coach during the 2024-25 season, one where the Cardinals went 27-8 overall and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 after having to completely flip the roster.

In advance of the 2025-26 season, Kloman was promoted to Executive Director of Player Personnel and Strategic Initiatives last August. In that roles, he helped Louisville bring in the No. 3 transfer portal class last offseason, as well as five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The Cardinals wound up posting a 24-11 record, including an 83-79 win over USF for their first NCAA Tournament win since 2017.

Prior to joining Kelsey in Louisville, Kloman was his lead assistant during his three years as the head coach at Charleston, as well as last seven of his nine years as the head coach at Winthrop. All 11 of Kelsey's regular season and conference championships, and all six of Kelsey's NCAA Tournament appearances, have come while Kloman was on his staff.

Prior to that, Kloman served as an assistant coach at both Tennessee Tech and North Carolina Central. The Asheville, N.C native and Tennessee alum helped guide NCCU to a 28-6 overall record and NCAA Tournament berth in 2014.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Brian Kloman: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)