Report: Louisville Hoops Assistant Leaving for Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only will Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey need to bring in a good amount of new players for next season, he'll have to fill out a new spot on his coaching staff as well.

Assistant coach Thomas Carr is leaving the Cardinals to become an assistant on Darian DeVries' staff at Indiana, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.

Carr has been an assistant coach under Kelsey for the last four years, including his first two at Louisville. The Cardinals have gone 51-19 during that span, including a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. Carr also played an integral role in UofL's recruiting efforts, which included having to recruit an entirely new team ahead of Kelsey's first season at Louisville, as well as welcoming the No. 3 transfer portal class last offseason.

For his efforts, Carr was named to Silver Waves Media's 2026 100 Most Impactful: Men's High Major Assistants list this past January.

Prior to Louisville, Carr was with Kelsey for his last two seasons at Charleston, which coincided with Kelsey's best work as a head coach at the mid major level. The Cougars were 58-11 during this span, including back-to-back Coastal Athletic Association regular season and tournament championships, as well as NCAA Tournament berths.

Before joining Kelsey's staff, Carr spent two seasons as the athletic director at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, which is one of the preeminent high school programs in the country. Prior to that, Carr spent five years as an assistant on Kevin Keatts' various coaching staffs: the first three while at UNC Wilmington and the latter two at NC State. He also spent a pair of seasons as an assistant at East Tennessee State.

On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)