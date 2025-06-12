Report: Jeff Walz Hires NC State's Brittany Morris to Coaching Staff at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program has hired NC State assistant Brittany Morris to head coach Jeff Walz' coaching staff, according to Inside Pack Sports' Rob McLamb.
Morris fills the hole in Walz' staff that was opened when assistant coach Stephanie Norman left for her alma mater of Arizona State back in April. It is unknown who will take over as the Cardinals' associate head coach, a role previously held by Norman.
Morris had been with head coach Wes Moore and NC State since the 2021-22 season, coinciding with an unprecedented run of success for the Wolfpack. During her four years in Raleigh, NC State went 111-29, won the ACC in 2022 and made the NCAA Tournament every season. This included a Final Four appearance in 2024, a berth in the Elite Eight in 2022, and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen this past season.
Prior to this, Morris spent the 2020-21 as an assistant at East Carolina, the 2017-20 seasons on the staff at UNC Wilmington, and the 2015-17 seasons as a grad assistant at NC State. She got her coaching career started in 2014-25 as a video coordinator at Virginia Tech.
Morris spent her entire collegiate career at Seton Hall, playing from 2009 to 2013. As a senior, she averaged 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, earning Second-Team All-Big East honors.
Louisville started their 2024-25 season at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
While Louisville loses veterans presences like Jayda Curry and Olivia Cochran, they are still shaping up to be a very talented team for next season. They're bringing back standout freshman Tajianna Roberts, as well as contributors Mackenly Randolph and Imari Berry, and are welcoming transfers Skylar Jones, Reyna Scott and Laura Ziegler.
