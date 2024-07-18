Cards in the WNBA: 2024 Midseason Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game just a couple days away, we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2024 WNBA season. While there weren't any former Louisville women's basketball players voted as All-Stars, a few former Cards have made an impact across the association.
As of Jul. 18, there have been four former Cardinals play in a WNBA regular season game this year: Liz Dixon, Emily Engstler, Dana Evans and Myisha Hines-Allen.
How have they performed in the WNBA just past the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 17, 2024
Liz Dixon
Position: Power Forward
Team: Phoenix Mercury
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 195-pounds
Years at UofL: 2019-23
2024 Stats (17 games, 0 starts):
PPG
RPG
APG
FG%
3PT%
FT%
1.8
2.4
0.5
37.9
N/A
80.0
While Dixon has already set a career high in games played over a single season, she saw very little on-court time when she did play, averaging just 9.4 minutes per game. She was released by the Mercury last weekend on July 12.
Emily Engstler
Position: Power Forward
Team: Washington Mystics
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds
Years at UofL: 2021-22
2024 Stats (18 games, 0 starts):
PPG
RPG
APG
FG%
3PT%
FT%
4.5
3.3
1.1
43.5
40.0
86.7
After playing for three different teams last season, some stability this season for Engstler is paying off. While still an end of the bench rotation piece, she is having her best season since her first year in the league with the Indiana Fever.
Dana Evans
Position: Point/Shooting Guard
Team: Chicago Sky
Measurables: 5-foot-6, 145-pounds
Years at UofL: 2017-21
2024 Stats (24 games, 12 starts):
PPG
RPG
APG
FG%
3PT%
FT%
7.5
1.2
3.0
36.3
35.4
97.3
A year removed from finishing third in Sixth Player of the Year voting, Evans is continuing to be a key piece for Chicago in her fourth season in the league. Her three-point percentage is second on the Sky while her assists mark is third and her scoring is sixth, and her free-throw percentage leads the entire WNBA by a significant margin.
Myisha Hines-Allen
Position: Forward
Team: Washington Mystics
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 200-pounds
Years at UofL: 2014-18
2024 Stats (25 games, 10 starts):
PPG
RPG
AST
FG%
3PT%
FT%
8.4
5.2
2.7
50.3
37.8
81.8
On the heels of a down 2023 campaign, Hines-Allen - who has played in the second-most career WNBA games by a former Cardinal behind Angel McCoughtry - is having a good bounce back 2024 season. Her assists mark is on pace to be a career-high, while she's having her best shooting season from the field overall and on three-pointers since 2020 - when she garnered MVP votes,
(Photo of Dana Evans: Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK)
