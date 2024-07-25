In-State 2025 Forward Ciara Byars Names Louisville to Top Seven
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Walz has always done an exceptional job at recruiting the state of Kentucky during his time as the Louisville women's basketball head coach. This cycle is proving to be no different.
Ciara Byars, a highly-regarded 2025 prospect hailing from George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Ky., announced her top seven schools on Thursday with the Cardinals firmly in the mix. Cal, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech also made the cut.
The 6-2 forward is not only one of the top players in the state, she's a top-50 prospect in the 2025 cycle as well. Byars is regarded as the third-ranked recruit in Kentucky according to ESPN HoopGurlz, behind ZaKiyah Johnson - another Louisville target - and Leah Macy, and is the No. 44 prospect in the class.
Byars is currently recovering from an ACL injury suffered back in January against Montgomery County. Prior to that, she was averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games during her junior season. The year before as a sophomore, she put up 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for GRC, helping them reach the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Louisville has yet to land a commitment in their 2025 recruiting class, but are coming off of a 2024 cycle where they had tremendous success out on the trail. The Cardinals finished with the No. 6 class in the nation, headlined by a trio of five-star prospects in Imari Berry, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts.
(Photo via George Rogers Clark HS Athletics)
