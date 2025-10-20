Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2026 Commitments

Louisville Report

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of a very successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, the Louisville men's basketball program is looking to parlay that momentum on the court to their recruiting efforts in the Class of 2026.

This post will be consistently updated when players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Oct. 20, 2025)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: NR in the ACC, NR nationally
  • Rivals/On3 Class Rank: NR in the ACC, NR nationally

Committed Recruits (1):

NBA G-League point guard London Johnson / Twitter/X

London Johnson

Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 181 pounds
School: Maine Red Claws (NBA G-League)
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights and Evaluation: Coming Soon
Commitment Date: October 20, 2025

