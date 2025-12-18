Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2027 Commitments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program are in the midst of navigating the current 2025-26 season and recruiting in the 2026 cycle, but he and his staff are also making waves in the Class of 2027.

This post will be consistently updated when 2027 players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Dec. 18, 2025)

247Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 1st nationally

Rivals/On3 Class Rank: NR in the ACC, NR nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Indy Heat power forward Ferlandes Wright | Twitter/X

Ferlandes Wright

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds

School: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere

Top Offers: Ohio, Toledo

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9105 (190th)

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: November 20, 2025

Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis | Instagram

Isaac Ellis

Position: Point Guard

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

School: Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep

Top Offers: Oklahoma State, South Carolina

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9079 (191st)

Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here

Commitment Date: December 15, 2025

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

