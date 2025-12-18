Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2027 Commitments
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program are in the midst of navigating the current 2025-26 season and recruiting in the 2026 cycle, but he and his staff are also making waves in the Class of 2027.
This post will be consistently updated when 2027 players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.
Class Rankings (Updated Dec. 18, 2025)
- 247Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 1st nationally
- Rivals/On3 Class Rank: NR in the ACC, NR nationally
Committed Recruits (2):
Ferlandes Wright
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds
School: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere
Top Offers: Ohio, Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9105 (190th)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: November 20, 2025
Isaac Ellis
Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep
Top Offers: Oklahoma State, South Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9079 (191st)
Highlights and Evaluation: Click Here
Commitment Date: December 15, 2025
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic