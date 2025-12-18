Louisville Report

Louisville Men's Basketball Class of 2027 Commitments

Our database for all the Cardinals' commitments in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Matthew McGavic|
A basketball sporting the Louisville logo.
A basketball sporting the Louisville logo. | Jared Anderson - Louisville Report

In this story:

Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program are in the midst of navigating the current 2025-26 season and recruiting in the 2026 cycle, but he and his staff are also making waves in the Class of 2027.

This post will be consistently updated when 2027 players commit, and class ranks will also be updated periodically. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Class Rankings (Updated Dec. 18, 2025)

  • 247Sports Class Rank: 1st in the ACC, 1st nationally
  • Rivals/On3 Class Rank: NR in the ACC, NR nationally

Committed Recruits (2):

Indy Heat power forward Ferlandes Wright
Indy Heat power forward Ferlandes Wright | Twitter/X

Ferlandes Wright

Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds
School: La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere
Top Offers: Ohio, Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9105 (190th)
Highlights and EvaluationClick Here
Commitment Date: November 20, 2025

Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis
Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis | Instagram

Isaac Ellis

Position: Point Guard
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds
School: Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep
Top Offers: Oklahoma State, South Carolina
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9079 (191st)
Highlights and EvaluationClick Here
Commitment Date: December 15, 2025

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball