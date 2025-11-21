Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville PF Commit Ferlandes Wright
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has secured their first commitment in the Class of 2027, with Ferlandes Wright opting to commit to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Ferlandes Wright
Position: Power Forward
Measurables: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds
School: La Porta (Ind.) La Lumiere
Top Offers: Ohio, Morehead State, Toledo
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9103 (189th)
Highlights:
Frame: For someone who is entering his junior year in high school, Wright is in a good spot as it pertains to his frame. Comparatively speaking to his peers, he's already got a good height and wingspan, both of which have the potential to increase as he continues to grow. Muscle tone is decent but could be better, although he has plenty of time to add to it - especially if he adds a couple inches to his height/wingspan.
Athleticism: Wright might have a lot of room to have muscle mass, but even at this stage, he is fairly athletic. He's got good game strength, especially in his upper arms, and Wright also has a solid vertical to boot. Add in some good footwork, and Wright is surprisingly mobile as well. That being said, there is some overall room for improvement.
Instincts: As you can imagine, Wright is a fantastic asset in and around the paint. While he could do a better job at boxing out, he is still an exceptional rebounder due to the fact that he has impeccable timing and very good/strong hands. On offense, he thrives around the dunker's spot and on put-backs, but has shown in spurts that he can be an asset on a give-and-go or as a cutter to the basket. Wright also can be a great initiator of transition offense, whether that be on a kick out after a defensive rebound or when running the floor. He has great awareness as to where the ball is at all times, and is always ready for it. However, given the size advantage he usually has, Wright doesn't go up as strong as he could and is a so-so finisher in traffic. That being said, this could be remedied as he continues to build muscle/weight.
Polish: Wright isn't just someone who does well in the offensive paint. In fact, he probably is farther along defensively than he on the other side of the floor, as his game strength shows the most on defense. He does a good job both staying in front of his man, while also using his strength to do a moderate job of holding his ground. He might not get a ton of blocks, but his wingspan comes in handy in terms of altering shots. As far as ball handling goes, while he's not someone you want to overly rely on, he has decent handles, and has actually flashed some good playmaking ability as a passer - both on the perimeter and down low. Wright is just enough of a three-point shooting threat that he has to be taken account of when on the perimeter, but his jumpshot is tick slow.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a solid long term pickup for Louisville, but how much he grows over the next two years and how much weight/muscle he adds will determine his true potential. That being said, there some upside here considering he has great rebounding instincts and is a true factor on defense. It might a year on campus for him to become a regular contributor, but there is some high potential here.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ferlandes Wright via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky