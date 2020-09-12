Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 SG Dallan Coleman

The University of Louisville men's basketball program is getting closer to finding their next commitment, as four-star Class of 2021 shooting guard Dallan "Deebo" Coleman has included the Cardinals on his list of top eleven schools.

A wide variety of teams are in the running for the Callahan, Fla. product; as Auburn, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Memphis, UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia, and Montana State also made the cut.

A 6-foot-6, 195-pound prospect for West Nassau Country, Coleman is a consensus top-50 player in the nation and one of the top shooting guards in the class of 2021. He peaks as high as No. 45 according to Rivals.

One of the first things you notice about Coleman when you put on the tape is his ability to shoot the long ball. He has a smooth jump shot and can seemingly find the bottom of the net from anywhere on the court. His frame also makes him a good defender and rebounder.

In his junior year, he averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.9 steals while shooting 46% on three-point attempts.

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman's Junior Year Highlights:

The Cardinals currently sport a four-man '21 recruiting class consisting of point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & El Ellis, combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden and small forward Michael James.

