SI.com
Louisville Report
HomeFootballBasketballOther Sports
Search

Class of 2021 SF Michael James commits to Louisville

MatthewMcGavic

The recruiting trail for the University of Louisville men's basketball program is back on the right track, as four-star Class of 2021 small forward Michael James announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The Orlando, Fla. native had included Louisville in his Top 8 schools back in July; choosing them over Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and USF.

"I wanted to go to a school where there was an opportunity to make an impact early and it turned out that it just happened to be at a school like Louisville," James wrote in his blog with SI All-American detailing why he chose the Cardinals.

Related: The Michael James Blog: This is Why I Committed to Louisville

A 6-foot-6 and 205-pound prospect, James is the No. 10 player in the state of Florida and the No. 70 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

This is a recruitment that the staff and specifically assistant coach Mike Pegues have invested a good amount of time in, and for good reason. He's a strong finisher, possesses his fair share of athleticism and has a bit of range as well. In his junior year, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 30 games for Oak Ridge.

Michael James' Junior Year Highlights:

Following James' commitment, the Cardinals are now back up to a four-man '21 recruiting class. He joins point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & El Ellis and four-star combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden. Louisville previously held a commitment from four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins, but he decommitted from the program last month.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Michael James brings to the table for Louisville

The fourth addition to Chris Mack's 2021 recruiting class, here's what wing Michael James brings to the table for the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball program.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville Expecting Offense to be More Productive in 2020

A season ago, Louisville had one of the most explosive offenses in college football. Heading into 2020, the program believes they can be even more efficient.

MatthewMcGavic

Ledford Proud of Efforts From Program During Offseason

Between adhering to the new normal & keeping their spirits high in the face of potentially having the season cancelled, Louisville OC Dwayne Ledford is proud of the program's overall efforts to ensure game week would finally arrive.

MatthewMcGavic

ACC Releases Updated Statement Regarding 2020 Fall Sports

With fall competition set to begin across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league has issued a statement reiterating their stance that they will indeed be moving forward.

MatthewMcGavic

Tutu Atwell named a 2020 Preseason All-American by ESPN

The Louisville slot receiver continues to collect preseason accolades, this time being named to ESPN's 2020 Preseason All-America team.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Playbook 'Much More Advanced' in Year Two

Heading into the second year of the Scott Satterfield era, the Louisville Cardinals are able to use a lot more of their playbook than this time last year.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville's Two Biggest Roster Questions Heading Into the 2020 Season

While the Cardinals return several starters from last season's 8-5 team, a pair of questions still remain surrounding Louisville's overall roster.

MatthewMcGavic

Louisville presented with a veteran WKU team

DeAngelo Malone leads a WKU defense with its six top tacklers back from 2019

samdraut

Scott Satterfield Excited to Begin 2020 Season

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield couldn't be happier to see the regular season on the horizon, and he praises the offseason efforts from his program to ensure that game week would finally arrive.

MatthewMcGavic

Competition creating depth for Louisville outside linebackers

Linebacker Nick Okeke says depth will help the unit avoid a fall off toward the end of the season

samdraut