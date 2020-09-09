Class of 2021 SF Michael James commits to Louisville

The recruiting trail for the University of Louisville men's basketball program is back on the right track, as four-star Class of 2021 small forward Michael James announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

The Orlando, Fla. native had included Louisville in his Top 8 schools back in July; choosing them over Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A & M, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and USF.

"I wanted to go to a school where there was an opportunity to make an impact early and it turned out that it just happened to be at a school like Louisville," James wrote in his blog with SI All-American detailing why he chose the Cardinals.

A 6-foot-6 and 205-pound prospect, James is the No. 10 player in the state of Florida and the No. 70 player in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals.

This is a recruitment that the staff and specifically assistant coach Mike Pegues have invested a good amount of time in, and for good reason. He's a strong finisher, possesses his fair share of athleticism and has a bit of range as well. In his junior year, he averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 30 games for Oak Ridge.

Michael James' Junior Year Highlights:

Following James' commitment, the Cardinals are now back up to a four-man '21 recruiting class. He joins point guards Bobby Pettiford Jr. & El Ellis and four-star combo forward Eric Van Der Heijden. Louisville previously held a commitment from four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins, but he decommitted from the program last month.

