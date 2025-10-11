Dana Evans Wins WNBA Title With Las Vegas Aces
PHOENIX - Dana Evans, once again, is a WNBA Champion.
The former Louisville women's basketball star guard helped the Las Vegas Aces pull off a four-game sweep over the Phoenix Mercury in the 2025 WNBA Finals, sealing the deal with a 97-86 victory in game four of the best-of-seven series on Friday night.
Evans wins her second WNBA title, also doing so back in 2021 as a member of the Chicago Sky. She is one of just two former Cardinals to win the WNBA Finals, with Myisha Hines-Allen winning it all in 2019 with the Washington Mystics.
The 5-foot-6, 145-pound guard had a very good showing in the WNBA Finals. She averaged 10.5 points and 2.8 assists over the four games, including a 21-point, four-steal and three-assist effort in game one. Evans averaged 8.4 points and 2.9 assists across all three rounds of the WNBA Playoffs.
After spending over three seasons with the Sky, the Gary, Ind. native was traded to the Aces this past offseason. During the 2025 regular season, Evans averaged 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds across 44 games and one start.
Evans was drafted by the Dallas Wings with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft, but was traded to Chicago after just six games. Her best season at the professional level came in 2023, when she put up 9.0 points and 3.0 assists per game, as finished third in Sixth Person of the Year voting.
In 30 games during her senior season at Louisville, Evans averaged an ACC-best 20.1 points per game, as well as 3.9 assists with a 43.0 field goal percentage and 35.3 percent mark on three-point attempts. She was named the ACC Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, and became just the third Cardinal to be named a First Team AP All-American.
During her four-year collegiate career, Evans accumulated 1,715 points, 521 assists, a three-point shooting mark of 37.7 percent and a 122-15 record. The wins total is a program-best, the assist and shooting marks are good for sixth-best, and the scoring ranks ninth.
(Photo of Dana Evans: Mark J. Rebilas - Imagn Images)
