Tennessee Transfer Deniya Prawl Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another transfer portal visitor of the Louisville women's basketball program is pulling the trigger

Former Tennessee guard/forward Deniya Prawl announced Tuesday that she has committed to the Cardinals. She was one of three transfers to visit UofL this weekend, joining NC State guard Zamareya Jones and Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker, with Jones giving her commitment earlier today.

As a true freshman with this past season, the 6-foot-2 wing was a rotational piece for the Volunteers. Making 29 total appearances and seven starts, Prawl averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, while also shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 14.7 percent on three-point attempts.

Prawl was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The native of Toronto, Canada held offers from South Carolina, UCLA, Notre Dame, Baylor, Duke and even Louisville before picking UT.

Louisville has not been immune to portal movement in the other direction this offseason, as three players - guard Peyton Bradley plus forwards Isla Juffermans and Anaya Hardy - have opted to transfer. Not to mention that guard Reyna Scott and forward Laura Ziegler both graduated, and guard Skylar Jones parted ways with UofL just before the NCAA Tournament.

However, the Cardinals are sure to be a force for the 2026-27 season. Immediately after the NCAA Tournament, head coach Jeff Walz announced that Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua, Mackenly Randolph and Tajianna Roberts had all re-signed. Rebekah Graves and Yevheniia Putra are also running it back, and the Cardinals are bringing in a three-man recruiting class consisting of Ariyana "Peanut" Cradle, Myah Epps and Ayse Melek Demirer.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz was an incredibly successful campaign, one where they finished 29-8 overall for their 16th consecutive 20-win season. Louisville also started conference play at 11-0 for their longest ever undefeated start to ACC play, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year. The Cardinals also got back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, before ultimately falling to Michigan.

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(Photo of Deniya Prawl: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)