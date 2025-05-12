Report: Donovan Mitchell a 'Game-Time Decision' for Cavs/Pacers Game 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Cavaliers' season now officially on the brink, Donovan Mitchell might not be able to help Cleveland stave off elimination.
The former Louisville standout and current NBA superstar is "expected" to be a game-time decision for game five of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Following an MRI on Monday, Mitchell was diagnosed with a "re-aggravation of an ankle injury that he's been dealing with," per Charania.
During game four this past Sunday night, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound shooting guard came out onto the court during halftime warmups, and stopped during a shot attempt after feeling discomfort in his left ankle. He was unable to return to the game, finishing with 12 points.
Prior to that, Mitchell had been on a scoring tear against the Pacers. He put up 33 points in game one, then 48 in game two and 43 in game three. However, despite his contributions, the top-seeded Cavaliers are currently trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series against fourth-seeded Indiana. Previously, the Cavaliers had swept the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Mitchell is currently in the midst of his sixth-straight NBA All-Star season. Playing and starting in 71 games during the regular season, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, while putting up a 44.3/36.8/82.3 shooting split.
Game five is set for Tuesday, May. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST on TNT.
(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Trevor Ruszkowski - Imagn Images)
