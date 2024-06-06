Report: Louisville Adds Eastern Kentucky to 2024-25 Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has added Eastern Kentucky to their 2024-25 schedule, and will face them on Dec. 28 at the KFC Yum! Center, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Under the guidance of sixth-year head coach A.W. Hamilton, EKU's 2023-24 season was a tale of two halves. The Colonels opened up the season at 4-9, then proceeded to go 13-4 over the remainder of the regular season. However, they fell to Jacksonville in the opening round of the ASUN Conference Tournament to finish the year at 17-14 overall.
Louisville holds a 53-22 advantage in the series against Eastern Kentucky, and have won the last 15 matchups. They last faced off on Dec. 14, 2019, with the Cardinals securing a 99-67 blowout win.
Eastern Kentucky is just the sixth known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2024-25 season. They will open the season against Morehead State on Nov. 4, travel to Kentucky on Dec. 14, and play three to-be-determined matchups in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27-29. The Cardinals will also play a yet-to-be-named opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Louisville is entering a brand new era of men's basketball starting with the upcoming 2024-25 season. Kenny Payne was fired following a disastrous two-year stint as the head coach, with the Cardinals bringing in Charleston's Pat Kelsey to replace him.
Since Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, roster construction has been full speed ahead. All 12 scholarship players from Louisville's 2023-24 roster entered the portal after Payne was fired, but Kelsey is bringing in 12 D1 transfers and one high school prospect for year one at the helm. His portal class ranks No. 1 nationally, according toOn3.
