Reports: Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith to Play in NBA Summer League
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more former members of the Louisville men's basketball program have a chance to play their way onto an NBA roster this fall.
Terrence Edwards Jr. and Reyne Smith have both accepted invitations to play in the NBA Summer League. Edwards will play for the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Draft Express' Jon Chepkevich, while Smith will play for the Denver Nuggets, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.
The NBA Summer League is set for July 10-20 in Las Vegas. It will also likely feature former Louisville point guard Chucky Hepburn, who signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors shortly after the the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Edwards put together an extremely impactful 2024-25 campaign, earning Third-Team All-ACC honors in his lone year as a Cardinal. Playing in all 35 games while starting 32, the 6-foot-6, 205-pound guard/forward averaged a team-best 16.7 points, on top of 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He posted a shooting split of 43.7/33.0/77.9.
The Atlanta native transferred to Louisville from James Madison last offseason, where he was the Sun Belt Player of the Year during the 2023-24 season. That year, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Dukes. He also shot 42.7 percent from the field, 34.3 percent on three-point attempts and 81.0 percent from the free throw line.
Edwards was also tabbed as the Sun Belt's Sixth Man of the Year during his redshirt sophomore season the year before. In 117 career games and 71 starts with James Madison, Edwards has totaled 1,414 points, 525 rebounds, 278 assists and 111 steals.
As for Smith, not only was he Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, he was one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 107 makes from deep ranked 15 in the nation, while his 3.45 made threes per game was third. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes ranked second in the ACC behind now-Cardinal Isaac McKneely.
Smith spent the first three years of his collegiate career with now-Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey at Charleston. In his final year with the Cougars, he was their leading scorer at 12.8 points per games, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, earning All-CAA Second Team for his efforts. In 102 career games and 89 starts with Charleston, Smith has totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky