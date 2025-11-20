Local '27 Prospect Ferlandas Wright Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might still be searching for their first high school commitment in the Class of 2026, but head coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals are officially on the board in the 2027 cycle.
Forward Ferlandas Wright, a Louisville native who spent the first two years of his high school career at Fairdale High School, announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He is UofL's first commitment in the Class of 2027.
Holding six Division I offers, Louisville first extended a scholarship to Wright back on Oct. 10, and they were the first high major program to do so. He is set to play his upcoming junior year at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward ranks as high as the No. 149 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 189 prospect in the class.
While just a three-star prospect, Wright is coming off of an incredible sophomore season at Fairdale. Across 32 games, he averaged a double-double at 18.0 points and 12.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Per MaxPreps, his 27 double-doubles was tied for the 10th-most in all of high school basketball last season - although he was still second in the state of Kentucky to Malachi Moreno's 36.
Out on the travel circuit this past summer, Wright also put together a very efficient showing around the rim. Playing for Indy Heat as part of the Nike EYBL's Peach Jam, he averaged 9.6 points and a team-best 2.0 rebounds per game, helping Indy Heat go a perfect 8-0 and win the Peach Jam Championship. Wright tallied 18 points in the semifinals, and 15 points in the 68-53 win over Florida Rebels in the championship.
Wright is the first prospect in the Class of 2027 to commit to Louisville. While the Cardinals do not hold any commitments from high school prospects in the more immediate 2026 cycle, they recently officially signed former NBA G-League guard London Johnson.
