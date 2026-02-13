Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Baylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (18-6, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Baylor (13-11, 3-9 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 4:00 p.m. EST from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bears:

Rankings

Baylor Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 24th/23rd SOS 37th 36th SOR 62nd 27th NET 46th 14th RPI 71st 23rd BPI 42nd 11th KenPom 44th 15th Torvik 48th 14th EvanMiya 44th 16th

Team Leaders

Baylor Louisville Points Cameron Carr (19.8) Ryan Conwell (18.9) Rebounds Caden Powell (6.7) Sananda Fru (6.5) Assists Obi Agbim (3.3) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Tounde Yessoufou (2.0) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Cameron Carr (1.4) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Baylor Louisville Points Per Game 83.9 87.1 Field Goal % 48.3 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.5/61.1 29.2/62.1 Three Point % 36.4 35.5 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.7/23.9 11.8/33.3 Free Throw % 72.4 76.7 FTM/FTA Per Game 16.1/22.2 16.9/22.0

Rebounding

Baylor Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.2 40.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.7 12.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.5 28.3 Rebound Margin 5.3 6.4

Defense

Baylor Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.9 70.9 Opp. FG% 43.9 40.4 Opp. 3PT% 33.7 33.2 Steals Per Game 6.5 7.0 Blocks Per Game 4.6 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.1 12.3

Ball Handling

Baylor Louisville Assists Per Game 16.0 17.9 Turnovers Per Game 11.8 11.5 Turnover Margin -0.7 0.8 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.36 1.56

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 78.1 percent chance to win against the Bears. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.3 (11th overall), whereas Baylor has a BPI rating of 12.7 (42nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 69 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 85-80 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.10 (15th overall), whereas Baylor has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.03 (44th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 79 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 87-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9491 (14th overall), whereas Baylor has a "Barthag" of .8339 (48th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Baylor 80.

