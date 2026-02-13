Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Baylor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (18-6, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Baylor (13-11, 3-9 Big 12) on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 4:00 p.m. EST from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bears:
Rankings
Baylor
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
24th/23rd
SOS
37th
36th
SOR
62nd
27th
NET
46th
14th
RPI
71st
23rd
BPI
42nd
11th
KenPom
44th
15th
Torvik
48th
14th
EvanMiya
44th
16th
Team Leaders
Baylor
Louisville
Points
Cameron Carr (19.8)
Ryan Conwell (18.9)
Rebounds
Caden Powell (6.7)
Sananda Fru (6.5)
Assists
Obi Agbim (3.3)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Tounde Yessoufou (2.0)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Cameron Carr (1.4)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Baylor
Louisville
Points Per Game
83.9
87.1
Field Goal %
48.3
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.5/61.1
29.2/62.1
Three Point %
36.4
35.5
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.7/23.9
11.8/33.3
Free Throw %
72.4
76.7
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.1/22.2
16.9/22.0
Rebounding
Baylor
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.2
40.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.7
12.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.5
28.3
Rebound Margin
5.3
6.4
Defense
Baylor
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.9
70.9
Opp. FG%
43.9
40.4
Opp. 3PT%
33.7
33.2
Steals Per Game
6.5
7.0
Blocks Per Game
4.6
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.1
12.3
Ball Handling
Baylor
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.0
17.9
Turnovers Per Game
11.8
11.5
Turnover Margin
-0.7
0.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.36
1.56
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 78.1 percent chance to win against the Bears. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.3 (11th overall), whereas Baylor has a BPI rating of 12.7 (42nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 69 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 85-80 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.10 (15th overall), whereas Baylor has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.03 (44th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 79 percent chance to take down the Bears, with a projected final score of 87-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9491 (14th overall), whereas Baylor has a "Barthag" of .8339 (48th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Baylor 80.
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
