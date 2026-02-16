Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-6, 8-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (17-8, 6-6 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST from Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
Rankings
SMU
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
24th/23rd
SOS
38th
35th
SOR
39th
24th
NET
36th
12th
RPI
32
23rd
BPI
39th
10th
KenPom
38th
14th
Torvik
37th
14th
EvanMiya
38th
15th
Team Leaders
SMU
Louisville
Points
Boopie Miller (18.9)
Ryan Conwell (18.7)
Rebounds
Samet Yigitoglu (8.0)
Sananda Fru (6.5)
Assists
Boopie Miller (6.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
B.J. Edwards (2.4)
Conwell, Brown (1.2)
Blocks
Samet Yigitoglu (1.4)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
SMU
Louisville
Points Per Game
86.2
86.9
Field Goal %
49.5
47.3
FGM/FGA Per Game
31.2/63.0
29.2/61.6
Three Point %
37.8
35.7
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/21.9
11.6/32.6
Free Throw %
76.2
77.2
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.6/20.5
16.9/21.9
Rebounding
SMU
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.1
39.9
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.2
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.9
28.1
Rebound Margin
3.9
6.2
Defense
SMU
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.6
70.9
Opp. FG%
43.4
40.3
Opp. 3PT%
32.8
32.3
Steals Per Game
7.4
7.0
Blocks Per Game
3.8
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.6
12.2
Ball Handling
SMU
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.6
17.9
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
11.6
Turnover Margin
1.1
0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.54
1.55
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 66.4 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.5 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.3 (39th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 58 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-82 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.33 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.61 (38th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 55 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-83 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9473 (14th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8902 (37th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 78.
