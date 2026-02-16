Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-6, 8-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (17-8, 6-6 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST from Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

Rankings

SMU Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 24th/23rd SOS 38th 35th SOR 39th 24th NET 36th 12th RPI 32 23rd BPI 39th 10th KenPom 38th 14th Torvik 37th 14th EvanMiya 38th 15th

Team Leaders

SMU Louisville Points Boopie Miller (18.9) Ryan Conwell (18.7) Rebounds Samet Yigitoglu (8.0) Sananda Fru (6.5) Assists Boopie Miller (6.8) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals B.J. Edwards (2.4) Conwell, Brown (1.2) Blocks Samet Yigitoglu (1.4) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

SMU Louisville Points Per Game 86.2 86.9 Field Goal % 49.5 47.3 FGM/FGA Per Game 31.2/63.0 29.2/61.6 Three Point % 37.8 35.7 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.3/21.9 11.6/32.6 Free Throw % 76.2 77.2 FTM/FTA Per Game 15.6/20.5 16.9/21.9

Rebounding

SMU Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.1 39.9 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.2 11.8 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.9 28.1 Rebound Margin 3.9 6.2

Defense

SMU Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 77.6 70.9 Opp. FG% 43.4 40.3 Opp. 3PT% 32.8 32.3 Steals Per Game 7.4 7.0 Blocks Per Game 3.8 3.4 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.6 12.2

Ball Handling

SMU Louisville Assists Per Game 17.6 17.9 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 11.6 Turnover Margin 1.1 0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.54 1.55

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 66.4 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.5 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.3 (39th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 58 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-82 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.33 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.61 (38th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 55 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-83 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9473 (14th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8902 (37th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 78.

