Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs for their Tuesday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:
Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Sananda Fru (13) lays the ball up in front of Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Sananda Fru (13) lays the ball up in front of Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-6, 8-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (17-8, 6-6 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST from Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

Rankings

SMU

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

24th/23rd

SOS

38th

35th

SOR

39th

24th

NET

36th

12th

RPI

32

23rd

BPI

39th

10th

KenPom

38th

14th

Torvik

37th

14th

EvanMiya

38th

15th

Team Leaders

SMU

Louisville

Points

Boopie Miller (18.9)

Ryan Conwell (18.7)

Rebounds

Samet Yigitoglu (8.0)

Sananda Fru (6.5)

Assists

Boopie Miller (6.8)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

B.J. Edwards (2.4)

Conwell, Brown (1.2)

Blocks

Samet Yigitoglu (1.4)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

SMU

Louisville

Points Per Game

86.2

86.9

Field Goal %

49.5

47.3

FGM/FGA Per Game

31.2/63.0

29.2/61.6

Three Point %

37.8

35.7

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.3/21.9

11.6/32.6

Free Throw %

76.2

77.2

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.6/20.5

16.9/21.9

Rebounding

SMU

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.1

39.9

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.2

11.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.9

28.1

Rebound Margin

3.9

6.2

Defense

SMU

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.6

70.9

Opp. FG%

43.4

40.3

Opp. 3PT%

32.8

32.3

Steals Per Game

7.4

7.0

Blocks Per Game

3.8

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.6

12.2

Ball Handling

SMU

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.6

17.9

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

11.6

Turnover Margin

1.1

0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.54

1.55

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 66.4 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.5 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.3 (39th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 58 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-82 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +27.33 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.61 (38th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 55 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 84-83 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9473 (14th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8902 (37th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 78.

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Rob Kinnan - Imagn Images)

