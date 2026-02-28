ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has had a rough stretch as of late. They've lost two of their last three games, most recently suffering a 77-74 loss at North Carolina this past Monday night.

Next up, the Cardinals will stay on the road and remain in the Carolinas, traveling just south to face Clemson. Tip-off against the Tigers is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Clemson. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, they have broken a streak of eight straight injury reports with no designations. Star freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "probable" on the first report, while fellow guard London Johnson - who is already redshirting the season - was designated as "out."

As for the Tigers, they continue to be without Zac Foster, who was listed as "out" on the first report. The true freshman guard suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina back on Dec. 16, 2025, and is out for the remainder of the season. He was averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds prior to his injury.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#5 London Johnson

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

#0 Mikel Brown

Clemson Tigers

OUT

#5 Zac Foster

#44 Trent Steinour

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

