ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball is certainly peaking at the right time. They've now won five games in a row, most recently capturing an 82-71 neutral court win over Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas.
Next up, the Cardinals will remain in the Lone Star State, making the drive up I-30 to SMU for an in-season rematch in Dallas. Tip-off against the Mustangs is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.
On the Louisville side of things, they have a clean bill of health, as no one has an injury designation on the first report. It's the third straight injury report where the Cardinals have no players listed.
Below is the full report for both sides:
ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU
Louisville Cardinals
OUT
- N/A
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- N/A
SMU Mustangs
OUT
- N/A
QUESTIONABLE
- N/A
PROBABLE
- N/A
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic