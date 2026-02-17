ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball is certainly peaking at the right time. They've now won five games in a row, most recently capturing an 82-71 neutral court win over Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas.

Next up, the Cardinals will remain in the Lone Star State, making the drive up I-30 to SMU for an in-season rematch in Dallas. Tip-off against the Mustangs is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, they have a clean bill of health, as no one has an injury designation on the first report. It's the third straight injury report where the Cardinals have no players listed.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

SMU Mustangs

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky