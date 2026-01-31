ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program didn't exactly play their best brand of hoops in their last time out. They made the trek down to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a rematch with Duke, but left Durham having been dealt a humbling 83-52 loss.

Next up, Louisville returns home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will get the opportunity to bounce back against SMU. Tip-off against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. SMU. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, after previously missing the last four games due to illness, reserve forward Khani Rooths is not listed on the first report, and is good to go. He's played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Rooths is finally back into basketball shape, as he was healthy enough to get back in the building roughly a week ago.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths late last week. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

OUT

#55 Spencer Legg

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

SMU Mustangs

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Justine Willard - Imagn Images)

