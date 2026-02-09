ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is trending back in the right direction. They've now won three games in a row since getting blown out by Duke, most recently earning an 88-80 win over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Next up, Louisville has a short turnaround, and will return home to take on NC State. Tip-off against the Wolfpack is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Sunday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. NC State. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, starting forward J'Vonne Hadley is not on the first injury report. Prior to both the Notre Dame and Wake Forest games, he was designated as "probable" of the first report, and then a "game-time decision" on the second report. However, he still played in both games, and even scored 15 points against the Demon Deacons.

"He had a really, really ugly fall in practice two days ago," head coach Pat Kelsey said of Hadley after the game against Notre Dame. "They don't make him any tougher than J'Vonne Hadley. They really don't. He is tough as nails. Love him. It's nothing serious, but he had a really hard fall and contusion in his back, or something like that. ... He'll be all right, he's tough as heck."

Hadley has played in all but one of the Cardinals' 22 games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. NC State

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

NC State Wolfpack

OUT

#45 Colt Langdon

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

