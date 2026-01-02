ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville at Stanford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's hard for the Louisville men's basketball program to have gotten off to a much better start in Atlantic Coast Conference play. This past Tuesday, they breezed past Cal in Berkeley, earning a 90-70 win where all five starters cracked double figures scoring.

Next up, the Cardinals will wrap up their West Coast trip, traveling across the Bay for a matchup at Stanford. Tip-off against the Cardinal is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

It's a matchup in which Louisville is certainly dealing with some noteworthy injuries.

Star true freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. has been listed as "questionable" on the first availability report released by the ACC. Brown has missed the last three games due to a lower back injury.

Kasean Pryor is also listed as "questionable" on the first report. While he has played in nine games this season, the redshirt senior stretch forward is still dealing with lingering knee issues stemming from his torn ACL early last season, which forced him to miss the previous game.

Additionally, we have two new names on the injury report. Forward/center Sananda Fru (hand), as well as center Aly Khalifa (shoulder), are both listed as "probable" on the initial report.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Thursday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup at Stanford. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Stanford

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

#0 Mikel Brown

#7 Kasean Pryor

PROBABLE

#13 Sananda Fru

#15 Aly Khalifa

Stanford Cardinal

OUT

#3 Tallis Toure

#12 Kristers Skrinda

#33 Evan Stinson

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky