ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to get back on track in their last time out. While things looked shaky for most of their matchup against Boston College, the Cardinals made plays when it mattered most, coming out on top with a 75-62 victory this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville caps off their three-game home stand with a ranked matchup against Virginia. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Virginia. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, once again, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" on the first report, and will miss his seventh straight game. The star true freshman point guard has been dealing with a lower back injury that was aggravated in the game against Memphis.

Earlier this month, amid social media rumors that he could be sitting out due to NIL or his draft stock, as well as a published report that his injury came in the weight room, Brown clarified things on both front.

"Just to set the record straight, my back injury DID NOT happen in the weight room," Brown saidin a post on Twitter/X. "This situation is something that happened before the Memphis game and I took some hard falls in the Memphis game that made it worse. Coach Eli is my guy, he hasn’t and never will do anything to put my health at risk. He has been the main person working with me everyday to get back on the court as soon as possible! I had to let everyone know the truth. I will be back soon."

Additionally, Ryan Conwell is listed as "probable" on the first report. The star shooting guard had to miss the previous game against Boston College due to a minor knee injury suffered in practice.

"We're very hopeful that he'll be back for Tuesday," head coach Pat Kelsey said following the game against the Eagles regarding Conwell. "I don't know for sure, but we've all done it in basketball. Boom! He goes knee to knee in a freak thing in practice."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown (back)

#55 Spencer Legg (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

#4 Cole Sherman (illness)

#9 Khani Rooths (illness)

PROBABLE

#3 Ryan Conwell (knee)

Virginia Cavaliers

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

#6 Jacari White

