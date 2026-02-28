Will Louisville PG Mikel Brown Jr. Play at Clemson?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has a crucial matchup coming up later today.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will return to action after a couple extra days off, this time heading back to the Carolina face Clemson in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip-off against the Tigers is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Clemson, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

For the Cardinals, after being designated as "probable" on the first injury report due to his lingering back injury, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as a "game-time decision" on the second report. Guard London Johnson was once again listed as "out."

Brown missed eight games earlier this season due to the injury, but ever since his return, he has been playing at an All-American caliber level. Over the last 10 games, he is averaging 21.1 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds, while also shooting 44.8 percent from the field and a blazing 43.4 percent on three-point attempts

During this stretch, Brown had a performance for the ages against NC State back on Feb. 9. He finished with 45 points, not only tying the program's single-game scoring record, but also tying their made threes record with 10.

Playing in 20 games this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard's 18.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game all lead the Cardinals.

As for the Tigers, as noted on the first report, Zac Foster was listed as "out" on the second report. The true freshman guard suffered a torn ACL against South Carolina back on Dec. 16, 2025, and is out for the remainder of the season. He was averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 rebounds prior to his injury.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Clemson

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#5 London Johnson

GAME-TIME DECISION

#0 Mikel Brown

Clemson Tigers

OUT

#5 Zac Foster

#44 Trent Steinour

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

