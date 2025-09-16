Report: Five-Star '27 Wing Gabe Nesmith to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to get some of the top high school prospects in the country on campus for visits.
Gabe Nesmith, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, is set to take an unofficial visit to the Cardinals later this fall, according to League Ready's Sam Kayser.
Nesmith will visit Louisville on Oct. 23, one day before they are set to take on Kansas in an exhibition showdown. He'll also take unofficial visits to Georgia and Tennessee on Oct. 18 and Oct. 26, respectively, per Kayser. He currently holds scholarship offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Maryland, NC State, Rutgers USC and Washington.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound wing ranks as high as the No. 12 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per ESPN, and is the 15th-ranked recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He spent his freshman season at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, last season at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep, and is set to play his upcoming junior season with Overtime Elite with the City Reapers.
While Louisville is very busy recruiting in the more immediate 2026 cycle, they've long been laying the groundwork for prospects in the Class of 2027. They're offered 11 uncommitted prospects in the cycle, all of which are regarded as top-25 prospects.
Louisville has yet to land a prospect in the Class of 2026, but they are deep in the mix with several prospects. On top of extending scholarship offers to 13 top-25 prospects by the 247Sports Composite, a decent chunk of them have taken visits to the Cardinals, or plan to in the future.
Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame wing Tyran Stokes and Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI Catholic guard Jordan Smith Jr. both took official visits last October, Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite guard Taylen Kinney took one this past June, while both Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler forward Colben Landrew and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Cole Cloer visited earlier this month.
Pasadena (Calif.) HS center Josh Irving has an OV set for Sept. 19, Hurricane (UT) Utah Prep small forward Anthony Felesi will be on campus on Oct. 25, while Miami (Fla) Columbus forward Jaxon Richardson will take his OV to the Cardinals on Nov. 8.
(Photo of Gabe Nesmith via Overtime Elite)
