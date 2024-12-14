Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Kentucky | Game 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of the Battle of the Bluegrass is finally here. With both sides led by a pair of first-year head coaches, the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball program are set to do battle once again.
Most recently, Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals were able to snap a three-game losing streak, holding off UTEP to claim a 77-74 win. Louisville does have a pair of quality wins vs. Indiana and West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but are down to just eight healthy scholarship player with the losses of Kasean Pryor and Koren Johnson to season-ending injuries.
As for Mark Pope and the Wildcats, they are off to a very good start to the season. They already sport a pair of wins against teams ranked in the top-ten of the AP Poll, taking down both Duke and Gonzaga on neutral floors, with their only loss being to No. 16 Clemson. They most recently captured a 78-67 win at home over Colgate.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (9-1, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of Rupp Arena interior: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X