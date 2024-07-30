Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Bahamas Select | Baha Mar Hoops Summer League
NASSAU, Bahamas - The Pat Kelsey era of the Louisville men's basketball program is getting a head start. Before the summer wraps up and the preseason begins, the Cardinals are heading to the Bahamas for a pair of exhibition games in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League.
These two warmup games ahead of the 2024-25 season will be a crucial period for Louisville. On top of welcoming an entirely new coaching staff, the Cards are bringing in 13 scholarship newcomers. While the 12 transfer additions are ranked as one of the best portal classes in college basketball, building chemistry on and off the court will be a critical component for a team with no scholarship returners.
First on the docket down at the Baha Mar Resort is a matchup with Raw Talent Elite of Bahamas Select, a team consisting of select players from the Bahamas men's national basketball team. Raw Talent Elite recently faced UNC Wilmington earlier in the week, falling 109-104. Dominic Bridgewater logged 53 points, while Jaraun Burrows finished with 24 points.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.
Louisville vs. Bahamas Select Game Day Feed
