Georgia Southern Transfer OL Johnnie Brown III Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - More help up front is coming the Louisville football program's way via the transfer portal.

Former Georgia Southern offensive tackle Johnnie Brown III announced Monday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

He's the sixth commitment of the day, following Boston College offensive guard Eryx Daugherty, Delaware offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal, Kentucky defensive linemen Jerod and Jacob Smith, plus Purdue defensive tackle Demeco Kennedy.

Brown is Louisville's 10th portal commitment of the cycle. He joins the aforementioned five, Kentucky cornerback D.J. Waller, Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, Missouri running back Marquise Davis and Miami defensive tackle Daylen Russell.

These 10 are the first to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

Brown was one of the best offensive linemen in the conference, earning Third-Team All-Sun Belt honors. Starting all 13 games with 12 of them coming at left tackle, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman allowed only three sacks and 20 total pressures in 477 pass block snaps plus 824 total blocking snaps.

The Lilburn, Ga. native started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Miami before transferring to the Eagles following his true freshman season in 2022. He didn't see any in-game action as a redshirt freshman, but after earning a scholarship for his redshirt sophomore year last season, he earned some playing time, seeing action on 93 snaps across all 13 games.

Despite losing most of their starters on the offensive line, this area of the field is shaping up to be a formidable unit next year. Brown and Daugherty are transferring in, while Jordan Church and Lance Robinson are running it back for the 2026 season.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Johnnie Brown III via Georgia Southern Athletics)

