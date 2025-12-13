Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Memphis | Game 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another rivalry game day for the Louisville men's basketball program is here. Today, the Cardinals will take on another former longtime conference rival, welcoming Memphis to the KFC Yum! Center.

Last week, Louisville suffered their first loss of the season, but were able to put together a proper response to it.

In the ACC/SEC Challenge at Arkansas last Wednesday, Louisville's energy and focus was lackluster, eventually resulting in an 89-80 defeat. But in their next outing this past Saturday, a neutral site matchup vs. Indiana in Indianapolis, Louisville earned a convincing 87-78 victory.

As for the Tigers, year eight under head coach Penny Hardaway didn't exactly get off on the right foot. Memphis began the 2025-26 season at just 1-4, including losses to Ole Miss, Purdue and Wake Forest. That being said, they enter their matchup against Louisville on a three-game wining streak, and most recently upset Baylor, 78-71, last Saturday.

Louisville and Memphis used to play on a regular basis, stemming from their shared time in the Missouri Valley Conference, Metro Conference and Conference USA. However, since Louisville's departure for the Big East in 2005, the two schools have played just five times.

This past summer, the Cardinals and Tigers agreed to a six-year series beginning this season. The 2026-27 iteration will be held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, with venues for the remaining four games "still being finalized."

