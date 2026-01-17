Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Pitt | Game 18
PITTSBURGH - The Louisville men's basketball program has hit a little bit of a rough patch in their season, but they'll be looking to bounce back tonight, traveling up to the Steel City for a showdown with Pitt.
Since starting the 2025-26 season 9-1, the Cardinals have dropped four of their last seven and three of their last four. Most recently in a ranked matchup with Virginia, they fell behind 14-0 in the opening segment en route to a 79-70 loss. UofL is now 2-5 so far this season in Quad 1 games.
As for the Panthers, year eight of the Jeff Capel era has not exactly been a rousing success up to this point. Pitt is just 1-7 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents in the NET, losing those games by an average of 10.0 points, but also have a pair of home Quad 3 losses to Hofstra and Quinnipiac.
Pitt has some solid players on their squad, such as Cameron Corhen, Barry Dunning Jr. and Damarco Minor, but do not have much depth at all. In fact, 91.7 percent of their points, 88.1 percent of their rebounds and 94.2 percent of their assists come form their top seven players in total minutes played.
