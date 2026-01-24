Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech | Game 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A blizzard might be on the way, but that's not going to stop the Louisville men's basketball program from getting back to work after a bit of a break, as they will welcome Virginia Tech to the KFC Yum! Center this afternoon.

Louisville has had some extra time off this week, as they have not played since last Saturday when they secured a blowout 100-59 victory at Pitt. The win earned the Cardinals some much needed momentum, as they went into the game against the Panthers having dropped three of their last four.

UofL is hoping for some good news on the injury front when VT comes to town. Earlier this week, star true freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr., who has missed the last eight games due to a lower back injury, announced on Monday that he would be returning to practice this week.

As for the Hokies, just like Louisville this season, year seven under head coach Mike Young has had some ups and downs. They started the 2025-26 season 12-2 with wins over Virginia, Providence and South Carolina, but have split their last six games since.

That being said, Virginia Tech does head into their matchup on a two-game win streak. In their last time out, they traveled to upstate New York to face Syracuse, and left the JMA Wireless Dome with a 76-74 victory.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

