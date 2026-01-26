Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Duke | Game 20

DURHAM, N.C. - As quickly as the Louisville men's basketball program returned to action, they're now set to lace 'em back up again, traveling to Durham for a rematch with Duke.

After going a week without playing, Louisville turned in an efficient home performance against Virginia Tech, earning an 85-71 victory. The Cardinals shot 47.0 percent from the field, allowed the Hokies to only shoot 40.3 percent, and out-rebounded them 44-to-31.

The matchup marked the long-awaited return of Mikel Brown Jr., who had missed the previous eight games due to a lower back injury. His presence was immediately felt, as he notched 20 points, six assists and three rebounds against VT.

As for the Blue Devils, they have continued their romp through the ACC since their last meeting with Louisville earlier this month. Duke is currently on a seven-game win streak since starting conference play, and have won their last two games - at Stanford last Saturday and vs. Wake Forest this past Saturday - by an average of 25.5 points.

