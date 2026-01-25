How to Watch Louisville's Rematch at Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As quickly as the Louisville men's basketball program returned to action, they have a quick turnaround in store despite facing a snowstorm, traveling to Durham for a rematch with Duke.

After going a week without playing, Louisville turned in an efficient home performance against Virginia Tech, earning an 85-71 victory. The Cardinals shot 47.0 percent from the field, allowed the Hokies to only shoot 40.3 percent, and out-rebounded them 44-to-31.

The matchup marked the long-awaited return of Mikel Brown Jr., who had missed the previous eight games due to a lower back injury. His presence was immediately felt, as he notched 20 points, six assists and three rebounds against VT.

As for the Blue Devils, they have continued their romp through the ACC since their last meeting with Louisville earlier this month. Duke is currently on a seven-game win streak since starting conference play, and have won their last two games - at Stanford last Saturday and vs. Wake Forest this past Saturday - by an average of 25.5 points.

This will be the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Blue Devils holding a 18-9 advantage. They have won the last eight meetings, including an 84-73 decision in back on Jan. 6 at the KFC Yum! Center. The last time the Cardinals won came on Feb. 27, 2021, earning an 80-73 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) at No. 5 Duke Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC)

Date/Time : Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST

: Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place : Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. TV : ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.

: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Isaac McKneely: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky