Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Notre Dame | Game 22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is back to trending in the right direction, and they'll be looking to continue that momentum in their next time out, hosting Notre Dame tonight at 7:00 p.m. for a weeknight tilt.

Last week for the Cardinals, they were on opposite ends of the spectrum in their two games. They kicked off the week with a ranked road matchup at Duke, and were dealt a humbling 83-52 loss in what was their worst margin of defeat under second-year head coach Pat Kelsey.

That being said, Louisville heads into their matchup with Notre Dame with something to build on in their last time out. Hosting SMU at the KFC Yum! Center this past Saturday, they fell behind early but used a strong second half to claim victory, mounting a comeback to earn an 88-74 win.

As for the Fighting Irish, year three under head coach Micah Shrewsberry hasn't exactly panned out like they had hoped up to this point of the season. Notre Dame started the season at 9-3 with solid non-conference wins over Missouri and TCU, but have since lost eight of their last 10.

ND is just 1-8 so far this season against Quad 1 opponents, and are also only 2-2 against Quad 2 teams. They also have one of the worst non-conference losses in the ACC, dropping a game against Purdue Fort Wayne - who ranks just 219th on KenPom - back on Dec. 21.

