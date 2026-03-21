Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Michigan State | NCAA Tournament Second Round
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days ago, the Louisville men's basketball program was finally able to win an NCAA Tournament game. Today, they have a chance to reach the second weekend of the Big Dance for the first time since 2015, with ony a second round matchup vs. Michigan State standing in their way.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals had to hold on for dear life in their tournament opener, but held on they did, earning an 83-79 win over 11th-seeded South Florida in a game where they led by as much as 23. Not only does UofL earn their first win in the NCAA Tournament since 2017, second-year head coach Pat Kelsey secures his first NCAA Tournament victory as well after previously being 0-5.
Louisville shot a blazing 13-of-25 on three-point tries and 28-of-52 overall, but had a season-high 22 turnovers, which allowed South Florida to be able to put together a comeback attempt. Fortunately, the Cards held the Bulls to just 5-of-33 from deep, and 30-of-77 overall. Isaac McKneely led the way, scoring a team-high 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 7-of-10 on threes
As for the Spartans - who earned a No. 3 seed for the tournament despite going 6-5 over their previous 11 games entering the Big Dance - they started their NCAA Tournament run in style, blowing out 14th-seeded North Dakota State 92-67 in the first round. Center Carson Cooper scored a team-high 20 points, while All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with seven points and 11 assists.
This will be the fifth meeting between Louisville and Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament, with the series dead even at two wins a piece. The Cards won 88-81 in the Regional Final of the 1959 tournament to advance to their first Final Four, and also claimed a 57-44 Sweet 16 victory in 2012. Sparty won 64-52 in the 2009 Elite Eight, then more recently 76-70 in overtime in the Elite Eight of the 2015 Big Dance.
No. 3 Michigan State Spartans (26-7, 15-5 Big 10) vs. No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (24-10, 11-7 ACC) Game Day Feed
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McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic