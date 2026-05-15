Louisville Falls to Grand Canyon in NCAA Tournament Opener

LINCOLN, Neb. - Getting their run in 2026 NCAA Tournament started with a matchup against Grand Canyon, the Louisville softball program stalled right out of the gates, losing 4-1 on Friday at Bowlin Stadium.

The No. 24 Cardinals (44-13, 18-6 ACC) move to 7-9 all-time in NCAA Tournament openers, and fall to the loser's bracket of the Lincoln Regional with their loss to the No. 21 Antelopes (53-8, 21-4 MWC). They'll face the loser of No. 4 national seed Nebraska vs. South Dakota in the 0-1 elimination game, with first pitch is set for Saturday, May 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Despite being one of the best hitting teams in college softball during the regular season, Louisville had a quiet day at the plate against Grand Canyon. They collected only four base hits, with outfielder Madison Pickens (1-3, HR, RBI) driving in UofL's only run of the day. Conversely, GCU tallied 10 base hits on the day.

Louisville ace Alyssa Zabala (2.2 IP, 1 K, 5 H, 1 ER) had a little bit of a rocky start against Grand Canyon, giving up three runs in the first two innings. The right-hander gave up an RBI single and RBI double in the first, albeit with both coming after an error allowed the leadoff batter to reach base, then allowed a solo homer in the second inning.

She was pulled in the third after giving up a two-out double, with Brooke Gray (2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER) having to take over. The left-hander turned in a great performance out of the bullpen, getting the last out of the third, and tossing scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth. Although the Antelopes would eventually catch up to her as well, hitting a leadoff homer in the sixth, requiring right-hander Jayden Gohs (1.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) to finish the frame.

It wasn't until the sixth inning that Louisville finally broke the shutout, with Pickens launching a solo home run. Gohs would work herself into a jam into the seventh, but get out of it by only allowing an unearned sacrifice fly, allowing the Cardinals one last chance to mount a comeback. Unfortunately, the only base runner UofL could generate in the final frame was a walk by third baseman Riley Janda (0-1, BB).

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(Photo via Dylan Widger - Imagn Images)