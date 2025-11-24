Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Eastern Michigan | Game 6

Louisville Report

The Cardinals host the Eagles for their first of a pair of weeknight home games this week.

Matthew McGavic

KFC Yum! Center interior / Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a quick turnaround for the Louisville men's basketball program, but at least they're coming back home to the KFC Yum! Center. They have a pair of home games this week, starting with a Monday night matchup vs. Eastern Michigan.

In their last time out against the Bearcats, the Cardinals had to overcome a bit of a slow start, but eventually captured a 74-64 win. Louisville found themselves trailing 15-4 in the first seven minutes and 32-28 at halftime, but out-scored Cincinnati 46-32 in the second half.

As a result, UofL is now off to their first 5-0 start to a season since 2019.

As for the Eagles, their start to the new hoops season hasn't been nearly as fruitful. They tipped off the season with a blowout win over Georgia State, but followed that up with back-to-back losses: a convincing road loss at Pitt and a stunning upset to IU Indy at home.

That being said, Eastern Michigan heads into their matchup with Louisville having won their last two against Detroit Mercy and Oakland.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2, 0-0 MAC) at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (5-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed

