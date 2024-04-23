Report: Utah State Transfer Great Osobor to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is line to host yet another elite transfer.
Former Utah State forward/center Great Osobor, who was the Mountain West Player of the Year and an AP All-American honorable mention this past season, is set to visit Louisville next week according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Osobor will visit just ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 1-3.
According to Goodman, Osobor has three other visits lined up as well. He'll head to Kentucky on Apr. 29 - May 1, then after his Louisville visit will head travel to Texas Tech on May 4-6, followed by a stop at Washington on May 7-9.
The 6-foot-8, 250-pound big man would be a massive pickup for Louisville should he commit to the Cardinals. Starting all 35 games for Aggies, he averaged 17.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game, while also shooting 57.7 percent from the field.
Osobor was a key component behind Utah State's success this season. The Aggies went 28-7 for their most wins since the 2018-19 season, had their highest final ranking in the AP Poll (No. 22) since 2011, and made their first trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament since 2001 and just fifth overall.
The Bradford, England native spent the first two years of his college career at Montana State before joining head coach Danny Sprinkle at Utah State. During the 2022-23 season as a sophomore, he won Big Sky Sixth Man of the Year honors after averaging 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds over 34 games and two starts. He put up 6.0 and 4.2 in 35 games and a start during his true freshman campaign with the Bobcats.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players have entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Hercy Miller in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey is already starting to work the portal. So far, Kelsey has landed six transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28.
Guard Reyne Smith and center James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley and Washington guard Koren Johnson are also joining the fold. BYU center Aly Khalifa also committed, but will redshirt the 2024-25 season.
