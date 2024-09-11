Heat Sign Former Louisville C Malik Williams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Malik Williams is back in the NBA.
The former Louisville men's basketball center has signed with the Miami Heat, the organization announced Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Previously, the 6-foot-11, 250-pound center had signed with the Raptors back in April for his first contract with an NBA team. Making seven appearances and two starts for Toronto towards the end of the 2023-24 season, he averaged 2.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over 15.3 minutes played.
Prior to signing with the Raptors, Williams had spent four months playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce - the NBA G-League affiliate for the Heat. In 33 total games with the Skyforce last season, Williams averaged 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game, while also shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 32.0 percent on three-point attempts.
After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Fort Wayne, Ind. native's first professional gig came overseas with the Polish Basketball League's Anwil Wloclawek. In 31 appearances and 18 starts there, Williams put up 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks across 17.7 minutes per game.
Williams played his entire five-year collegiate career with Louisville, becoming the Cardinals' first three-time captain in program history. His best statistical season came in his final year, averaging 9.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across 27 games and 25 starts during the 2021-22 season. In 122 total games played for Louisville and 62 starts, Williams totaled 876 points, 677 rebounds, 87 blocks and 52 assists.
(Photo of Malik Williams: Matt Krohn - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X