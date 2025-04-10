Watch: Louisville AD Josh Heird Talks Pat Kelsey Raise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Pat Kelsey is now $1 million richer.
Earlier today, the UofL Athletics Association's Board of Directors officially approved a raise in the yearly salary for the Louisville men's basketball head coach. Previously making $2.3 million per year, Kelsey now makes $3.3 million per year through the end of the 2029-30 season.
"When we hired Pat a year ago, I had all the belief in the world that he was going to be successful here," Louisville athletic director Josh Heird said. "But then for him to put it all together from beginning to now, from not having a roster, to building that roster, to getting them to come together as a team and perform at the level that they did, for everything that they did around the community- and it's not just the job. It's the student-athletes, and the visibility that the head coach and this team has in this entire community. For him to build that from where it was, to where it is now, it's deserved. I'm excited to give him this extension, and I'm excited about the future of Louisville men's basketball."
Following the ULAA Board meeting that approved Kelsey's raise, Heird took time to meet with the media. He discussed the reasoning and timing of Kelsey's raise, and also shed some light on Louisville's efforts ahead of the anticipated House vs. NCAA settlement.
Below is the videos from his press conferences:
Athletic Director Josh Heird
(Photo of Josh Heird, Pat Kelsey: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
