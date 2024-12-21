Louisville Report

Highlights and Notes: Louisville 90, Florida State 76

The highlights plus the team and player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Seminoles.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts during the second half against the Winthrop Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - 10 days after their last victory and seven days removed from their last game period, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in the win/loss column, taking down Florida State 90-76 on the road for their first win in ACC play this season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Noah Waterman, Chucky Hepburn, James Scott, and Terrence Edwards Jr. for the third time this season. The lineup is now 3-0 on the year.
  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville opened the game with a 16-5 run that elapsed 5:49. The Cards
    maintained a lead throughout the half, but the Seminoles were able to chip away with a 7-1 run to close the half and cut the Cards’ lead to 36-34.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Florida State kept the score close but were never able to overcome the deficit. The Seminoles got as close as 42-41 with 16:20 to play, but the Cards used an 11-2 run to regain momentum. Louisville continued to keep Florida State at a distance for the remainder of the game, defeating the Seminoles 90-76.
  • Louisville shot 28-55 (50.9%) from the field, 15-29 (51.7%) from deep and 19-23 (82.6%) from the freethrow line.
  • The Cards had four players in double figures including Reyne Smith (27), Terrence Edwards Jr. (19), Chucky Hepburn (16) and Noah Waterman (15).
  • The Cards made a total of 15 three pointers, marking a season-high for the team and the first time since Feb. 1, 2022, that that has occurred.
  • Two Louisville players had eight assists apiece – the last time that happened was March 16, 2013, against Syracuse. Peyton Siva and Gorgei Deng each had eight assists that game.

Player Notes:

  • Reyne Smith came off the bench and scored a season high 27 points, 18 of which were scored from deep. Smith also tallied one rebound and one assist while going a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. earned his eighth double-digit scoring effort of the year with 19 points. He flirted with a triple-double, adding seven rebounds, a tied career-high eight assists and one steal in his 36 minutes of play.
  • Noah Watermna posted 15 points, one rebound and one assist. The graduate student made a total of four three pointers, tying his season high.
  • Chucky Hepburn continued to do it all with 16 points, eight assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes of action.

(Photo of Reyne Smith: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

