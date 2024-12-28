Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 78, Eastern Kentucky 76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to avoid a complete disaster on Saturday, needing some last-second heroics to take down Eastern Kentucky 78-76 on Saturday. Noah Waterman hit the go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds left.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 16-4 run spanning 2:34 to stretch the lead to 15 late in the first half. The run was capped off by a three-point basket by Terrence Edwards Jr who scored eight of his 17 first half points during the Cardinals' run.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Eastern Kentucky fought back to start the second half, going on an 18-4 run that elapsed 4:31, to give the Colonels a 61-59 advantage for their first lead since 17:56 in the first half. UofL answered with a run of their own, using a 12-0 run to stretch the lead back to double digits with 6:31 remaining to bring the score to 71-61.
- Louisville shot 24-64 (44.8%) from the field, 11-36 (30.6%) from deep and 19-24 (79.2%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cards had five players in double figures including Terrence Edwards Jr. (20), J’Vonne Hadley (15), Chucky Hepburn (14), Noah Waterman (12), and Reyne Smith (12).
- This win marks the first time in eight years where Louisville has won a game with only six players scoring. The last time came in 2016 after a 73-70 win vs. Kentucky on December 21.
- The Cardinals out-rebounded EKU 47-32.
Player Notes:
- Terrence Edwards Jr. earned his fifth 20-point game of the season and the 21st of his collegiate career with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and an assist, steal and block. Edwards shot 50% from the field and from behind the arc, going 6-12 and 3-6, respectively.
- J'Vonne Hadley posted his fourth double-double this season, his seventh of his career, scoring 15 points and grabbing 10 boards to go along with three steals and two blocks.
- Chucky Hepburn chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and a steal in 33 minutes of action.
- Reyne Smith contributed 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes of play off the bench.
- Noah Waterman had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist on the afternoon. Waterman hit the game-winning layup to put Louisville ahead by a point with a second remaining in the game.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
