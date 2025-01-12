Louisville Report

Highlights and Notes: Louisville 82, Pitt 78

The highlights plus the team and player notes from the Cardinals' win at the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) celebrates with guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64.
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) celebrates with guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH - The Louisville men's basketball program has now won six games in a row, marching up to the Steel City and taking down Pitt to the tune of 82-78.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Pitt opened the game with an 18-10 run with 12:58 left on the clock, but the Cardinals responded with a 14-0 run that elapsed 5:22, giving Louisville a 24-18 lead with 7:36 left on the clock. The Panthers were able to chip away at the Cards’ lead, but never overcame the deficit, ending the half with Louisville up 35-34.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The half was defined by three ties and eight lead changes in a back-and-forth game. Pittsburgh led by as many as five after going on an 18-7 run with 12:21 left in the game. After exchanging leads for the remainder of the half, Louisville closed the game on a 7-5 run to defeat Pitt 82-78.
  • Louisville shot 31-68 (45.6%) from the field, 13-35 (37.1%) from deep and 7-15 (46.7%) from the freethrow line.
  • The Cards outrebounded the Panthers 44-31, 17 of which were offensive boards compared to Pitt’s 5. This resulted in Louisville outscoring Pitt in second chance points 22-7.
  • Louisville had four players in double figures including Reyne Smith (25), Chucky Hepburn (15), Terrence Edwards Jr. (14) and J’Vonne Hadley (13).
  • Pittsburgh shot 24-55 (43.6%) from the field, 10-21 (47.6%) from behind the arc and 20-22 (90.9%) from the charity stripe.

Player Notes:

  • Reyne Smith led the team in scoring with 25 points, 21 of which were scored from deep. With seven three-point field goals made, the senior earned a new season high. Smith also tallied three rebounds in 36 minutes of action.
  • Chucky Hepburn did it all with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, while also leading the team in minutes played with 37.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. earned his tenth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 14 points. He also filled the stat line with five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
  • J’Vonne Hadley posted 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

