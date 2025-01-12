Highlights and Notes: Louisville 82, Pitt 78
The highlights plus the team and player notes from the Cardinals' win at the Panthers.
PITTSBURGH - The Louisville men's basketball program has now won six games in a row, marching up to the Steel City and taking down Pitt to the tune of 82-78.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Pitt opened the game with an 18-10 run with 12:58 left on the clock, but the Cardinals responded with a 14-0 run that elapsed 5:22, giving Louisville a 24-18 lead with 7:36 left on the clock. The Panthers were able to chip away at the Cards’ lead, but never overcame the deficit, ending the half with Louisville up 35-34.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The half was defined by three ties and eight lead changes in a back-and-forth game. Pittsburgh led by as many as five after going on an 18-7 run with 12:21 left in the game. After exchanging leads for the remainder of the half, Louisville closed the game on a 7-5 run to defeat Pitt 82-78.
- Louisville shot 31-68 (45.6%) from the field, 13-35 (37.1%) from deep and 7-15 (46.7%) from the freethrow line.
- The Cards outrebounded the Panthers 44-31, 17 of which were offensive boards compared to Pitt’s 5. This resulted in Louisville outscoring Pitt in second chance points 22-7.
- Louisville had four players in double figures including Reyne Smith (25), Chucky Hepburn (15), Terrence Edwards Jr. (14) and J’Vonne Hadley (13).
- Pittsburgh shot 24-55 (43.6%) from the field, 10-21 (47.6%) from behind the arc and 20-22 (90.9%) from the charity stripe.
Player Notes:
- Reyne Smith led the team in scoring with 25 points, 21 of which were scored from deep. With seven three-point field goals made, the senior earned a new season high. Smith also tallied three rebounds in 36 minutes of action.
- Chucky Hepburn did it all with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals, while also leading the team in minutes played with 37.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. earned his tenth double-digit scoring effort of the season with 14 points. He also filled the stat line with five rebounds, four assists and one steal.
- J’Vonne Hadley posted 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.
