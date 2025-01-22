Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 98, SMU 73

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Mustangs.

Matthew McGavic

Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) makes the steal from SMU Mustangs guard Kevin Miller (2) during the second half at Moody Coliseum.
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) makes the steal from SMU Mustangs guard Kevin Miller (2) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
DALLAS - The Louisville men's basketball program has now won nine games in a row, using a pair of phenomenal performances to cruise past ACC newcomer SMU, 98-73, in the Lone Star State.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville came out of the gates hot and never looked back, using a 30-11 run that spanned almost 10 minutes to build a 41-17 lead with 4:15 left in the half. The Cardinals recorded an assist on all their made field goals, giving them the most points scored in a half this season, taking a 50-27 lead into the break. The 50 points were the largest in a first half all season for the Cards.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals opened the half on an 8-2 run, capped off by a three-point basket by Reyne Smith to put the Cards up by 27 with 15:44 remaining in the game.
  • Louisville shot 31-67 (46.3%) from the field, 19-42 (45.2%) from deep and 17-19 (89.5%) from the freethrow line.
  • The Cards outrebounded the Mustangs 41-33, 16 of which were offensive boards.
  • The Cardinals dished out 27 assists on 31 made field goals, its most since it had 28 in a 90-65 win at Central Florida on December 31, 2013.
  • SMU shot 23-57 (40.4%) from the field, 6-18 (33.3%) from behind the arc and 21-24 (87.5%) from the charity stripe.
  • Louisville’s 19 made three-point field goals are tied for the second most in program history and is the new record in road game, breaking the previous road record of 16 in a 114-82 win against Western Kentucky on December 22, 2010.

  • Reyne Smith led the Cardinals in scoring with 30 points, typing his career high. Smith netted 10 three-point shots, the most in an ACC game since Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell against Boston College on February 17, 2018, and broke the program record for 3’s made in a game at Louisville. He also pulled down three rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
  • Chucky Hepburn recorded 13 points on 3-8 (37.5%) shooting and 16 assists, the most by an ACC player in a conference game since North Carolina’s Kendall Marshall against Florida State on February 6, 2011. The 16 assists is a new program record for Louisville. The Nebraska native also earned his second double-double of his career. Hepburn also contributed five rebounds in 38 minutes of play.
  • J’Vonne Hadley tacked on 16 points, going 5-8 (62.5%) from the field and shooting 2-4 from behind the arc. While going a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line, and adding seven rebounds, and one assist in 31 minutes of action.
  • James Scott also contributed 16 points and two rebounds. he shot 7-12 (58.3%) from the field, 1-2 from the free throw line and netted one three-point basket, along with two assists and two blocks to his stat line in 25 minutes of play.

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Raymond Carlin III

Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) is hugged by guard Chucky Hepburn (24) after a m
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) is hugged by guard Chucky Hepburn (24) after a made three-point basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after a made three-point basket against t
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after a made three-point basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts with the bench after a made three-point b
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts with the bench after a made three-point basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks on during the second half against the
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks on during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles against the defense of Louisville Cardinals gu
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles against the defense of Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) makes a move on SMU Mustangs guard Chuc
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) makes a move on SMU Mustangs guard Chuck Harris (3) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) dribbles between Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hep
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) dribbles between Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) and forward Khani Rooths (9) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) makes the steal from SMU Mustangs guard Kevi
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) makes the steal from SMU Mustangs guard Kevin Miller (2) during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts with guard Reyne Smith (6) after a ma
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts with guard Reyne Smith (6) after a made basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts after a made basket against the SMU M
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts after a made basket against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) dives the for ball as Louisville Cardinals guard J'Von
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) dives the for ball as Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) gains control during the second half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) drives past SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) drives past SMU Mustangs forward Matt Cross (33) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on from the bench against the SMU Mustangs
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey looks on from the bench against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) grabs the rebound against the SMU Mustangs durin
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) grabs the rebound against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots free throws against the SMU Mustangs
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots free throws against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) works around SMU Mustangs forward Yohan
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) works around SMU Mustangs forward Yohan Traore (21) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

