Louisville OL Ransom McDermott to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have another New Year's Eve transfer portal defection for the Louisville football program.

Offensive lineman Ransom McDermott plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday on social media.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to continue to play the sport that I love," McDermott said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "I am thankful for the coaches, teammates and fans that have supported me throughout this journey."

McDermott is the second player of the day for the Cardinals to announce his intentions to enter the portal, following defensive end Xavier Porter. He's also the 11th Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, and the 14th scholarship player overall.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until this Friday, Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive tackle saw very minimal time on the field during his two seasons with the Cardinals. McDermott played just three total snaps in this past season's opener against Eastern Kentucky, and only five snaps in the opener last season against Austin Peay.

The Noblesville, Ind. product was the 1,266th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2024 coming out of high school. He chose to attend Louisville over held offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and others.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Ransom McDermott via University of Louisville Athletics)

