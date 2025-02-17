Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Notre Dame 60
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Louisville men's basketball program has hit the 20-win mark of their season, marching into South Bend and leaving with a 75-60 road win at Notre Dame.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Trailing 18-12 seven minutes into game action, Louisville used a 13-0 run, capped by a Khani Rooths three that lasted 5:27 to take the lead 25-18 at the under eight media timeout.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals’ J’Vonne Hadley hit a three before a Notre Dame timeout to cap an 11-2 run that spanned 2:47 to push the Louisville lead to 18.
- Louisville shot 26-53 (49.1%) from the field, 11-33 (33.3%) from deep and 12-17 (70.6%) from the free-throw line.
- Notre Dame shot 20-55 (36.4%) from the field, 6-22 (27.3%) from three and 14-16 (87.5%) from the charity stripe.
- UofL is tied for most conference wins by double-digit margins, logging its 12th double digit victory at Notre Dame.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn led all Louisville scorers 16 points, six assists, and three steals on 7-10 shooting from the field.
- Reyne Smith tallied 12 points, all of which were from deep, and an assist. Smith made four threes, his last being his 100th made three of the season, tying him for 3rd all-time in a season by a Louisville Cardinal.
- James Scott scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. The double-double by Scott marks his fourth of the season.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. logged 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes of action.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Michael Clubb and Matt Cashore.
