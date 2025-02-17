Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Notre Dame 60

Louisville Report

Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) watches his shot after shooting a three point basket in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Louisville won 75-60. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Louisville men's basketball program has hit the 20-win mark of their season, marching into South Bend and leaving with a 75-60 road win at Notre Dame.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Trailing 18-12 seven minutes into game action, Louisville used a 13-0 run, capped by a Khani Rooths three that lasted 5:27 to take the lead 25-18 at the under eight media timeout.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals’ J’Vonne Hadley hit a three before a Notre Dame timeout to cap an 11-2 run that spanned 2:47 to push the Louisville lead to 18.
  • Louisville shot 26-53 (49.1%) from the field, 11-33 (33.3%) from deep and 12-17 (70.6%) from the free-throw line.
  • Notre Dame shot 20-55 (36.4%) from the field, 6-22 (27.3%) from three and 14-16 (87.5%) from the charity stripe.
  • UofL is tied for most conference wins by double-digit margins, logging its 12th double digit victory at Notre Dame.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn led all Louisville scorers 16 points, six assists, and three steals on 7-10 shooting from the field.
  • Reyne Smith tallied 12 points, all of which were from deep, and an assist. Smith made four threes, his last being his 100th made three of the season, tying him for 3rd all-time in a season by a Louisville Cardinal.
  • James Scott scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. The double-double by Scott marks his fourth of the season.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. logged 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 33 minutes of action.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Michael Clubb and Matt Cashore.

Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed, center, shoots the ball over and is fouled by Louisville forward James Scott (0) during a NCAA
Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed, center, shoots the ball over and is fouled by Louisville forward James Scott (0) during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) lays the ball up during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) lays the ball up during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1), guard Reyne Smith, center, and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrate going into a timeout
Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1), guard Reyne Smith, center, and guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrate going into a timeout late in the second half of a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) and Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) fall to the ground while going for a rebound durin
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton (3) and Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) fall to the ground while going for a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville guard Reyne Smith (6) comes down with a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisvi
Louisville guard Reyne Smith (6) comes down with a rebound during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to guard Chucky Hepburn (24) after h
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to guard Chucky Hepburn (24) after he left the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Louisville won 75-60. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, second from right, shoots the ball during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton, second from right, shoots the ball during a NCAA men's basketball game between Notre Dame and Louisville at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish gu
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard J.R. Konieczny (20) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) watches his shot after shooting a three
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) watches his shot after shooting a three point basket in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Louisville won 75-60. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots a free throw in the second
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots a free throw in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) Louisville Cardinals forward James
Feb 16, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kebba Njie (14) Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (4) get in position for a rebound after a free throw in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

